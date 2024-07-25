The Kennels Vintage Market returns on Saturday 31 August to help you get ready for Goodwood Revival
Throughout the market you will be able to find beautiful dresses, stunning hats, dapper waistcoats, and those perfect little details to finish off any vintage outfit.
This year, we're thrilled to welcome back entertainer, singer, fashion reporter for Goodwood Revival and expert on vintage fashion, Dawn Gracie. Dawn's energy, enthusiasm, and expertise make her the perfect host for The Kennels Vintage Market.
Dawn is passionate about sharing her wealth of knowledge about all things vintage, along with some musical treats and extensive shopping tips.
To help you perfect your Goodwood Revival look, we've also enlisted the help of a hair and makeup expert from Betty's Salon. Together with Dawn, they will be providing demonstrations for different vintage looks from pre-1966 eras, so you can learn how to achieve that perfect vintage look.
Whether you are heading to Goodwood Revival or you are a dedicated follower of all things vintage and vintage fashion, there's everything you could need to create the perfect look.
Admission is complimentary with food available throughout the day and non-members are welcome.
