The staggering sum raised for charity by Goodwood's Magnolia Cup ladies' race

The prestigious 2024 Markel Magnolia Cup raised a phenomenal £300,000-plus for West Sussex charity My Sisters’ House Women’s Centre.

The all-female annual charity race was conceived over a decade ago and takes place on Ladies’ Day each year at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

It was Lizzie Jelfs and mount Reins Reigns Rains, trained by Harry Eustace, owned by The Macdougall Two and sponsored by Howden Group Holdings, who were victorious this year.

Jelfs was joined in the race by Amy Moring, Harriet Hemmings, Aamilah Aswat, Matilda Butcher, Husna Aswat, Sophie Pumfrett, Katherine Lindsay, Lauren Price, Eleanor Franchitti, Ellen Barber and Rebecca Haryett.

The Magnolia Cup 2024 line-up - picture supplied by Goodwood Racecourse

This year’s total – £313,233.62 to be precise – means the race has raised over £2.5m for charitable causes since its inception.

Goodwood is indebted to the title sponsor Markel, the horse sponsors’ generosity, the courageous women riding and the racehorse trainers and owners who have supported the race, as well as fashion designer Rene Moshi Macdonald of fashion brand Lisou, who designed the jockey silks.

My Sisters’ House Women’s Centre is the beneficiary charity, with all net proceeds going to support the work they do to support women to improve their welfare and wellbeing, helping to reduce their risk of domestic abuse and support recovery, and help them reach their goals for employment, education or training.

Avril Robinson, Acting CEO at My Sisters’ House, commented, “Being the chosen charity for the Markel Magnolia Cup has been one of the most significant opportunities for My Sisters’ House since its inception ten years ago. As a small, local charity, the funds raised will enable us to continue our excellent work in providing free-of-charge, life-changing services to women.

"It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside the Goodwood and Markel teams, and, importantly, be inspired by the all-female line up of jockeys who have all demonstrated the grit to train and take part in such a prestigious event. They are role models for women everywhere – turning aspirations into realities.”

Simon Wilson, president of Markel International, commented, “As a global specialist insurance provider, at Markel we believe that business can be a power for good. We have many ways in which we support our communities and wider society, but for us, the Markel Magnolia Cup is a standout event.

"From the unwavering commitment and courage shown by the jockeys, to the incredible charities like My Sisters' House that work tirelessly to support their cause, this event demonstrates that everyone has the power to make a difference. Alongside the dedication from the Goodwood and Markel teams to deliver an outstanding experience for all, this team effort makes this event one to watch each year, and is a privilege for Markel to be involved with.”

The Markel Magnolia Cup will take place again on Ladies’ Day at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2025, on Thursday, July 31.

Riders wishing to participate in 2026 can apply online at https://www.goodwood.com/horseracing/qatar-goodwood-festival/magnolia-cup/