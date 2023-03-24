Three more deaths recorded in Chichester

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Chichester.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 392 people had died in the area by March 9 – up from 389 on the week before.

They were among 27,373 deaths recorded across the South East.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 23 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.