Trains delayed between Barnham and Chichester

Southern first addressed the issue on Twitter at 3.41pm today (Tuesday, March 22).
A spokesperson later said, “A local telecoms failure has caused issues with the level crossing barriers between Barnham - Chichester.
“This means that trains will have to stop before each level crossing and check it’s safe to cross over before moving forward – delaying services by up to 10 mins.”
Southern said it was expecting disruptions to last until around 5.30pm.
At 5.40pm the spokesperson said, “Services via Barnham have returned to normal following an earlier fault with the barriers at a level crossing.”