Two more deaths recorded in Chichester

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Chichester.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 4:24 pm
File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Chichester.

The dashboard shows 327 people had died in the area by April 27 (Wednesday) – up from 325 on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

They were among 22,510 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chichester.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 151,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 27 (Wednesday) – up from 151,418 on Tuesday.