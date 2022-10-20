Two more deaths recorded in Chichester

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Chichester.

A total of 360 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 20 (Thursday) – up from 358 on September 8.

They were among 24,858 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chichester.

