Two more deaths recorded in Chichester
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Chichester.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A total of 377 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 19 (Thursday) – up from 375 on January 12.
They were among 26,359 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chichester.
A total of 179,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 19 (Thursday) – up from 178,133 a fortnight ago.