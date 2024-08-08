Watch as former gallery owner in Chichester explains reason for closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In September, KUNST Art Gallery opened it’s doors on 39 South Street in Chichester. It was known for it’s street art and local art work on display. It also featured a graphic design school in a separate area of the building.

However, just under a year has passed and the shop has closed its doors for the last time. In a recent interview after the KUNST Art Gallery closure, Bill Strohacker said: “I’ve been running the gallery for just under a year. Unfortunately, we’d seen a massive decline in sales and haven’t been able to fully support the gallery. We’ve had to take the sad decision to close."

“I want to thank everyone who bought things from us and supported us, I really appreciate what they’ve done for us.”

Bill Strohacker also hinted that this wasn’t the end of his ideas for an ‘edgier’ art scene in the city. He added that ‘There still is room for something like this’.