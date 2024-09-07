Watch as Goodwood Revival gets in full swing with Thunderbolt, Mustang and a Spitfire arrvial

Goodwood Revival celebrates iconic and classic cars from Friday to Sunday, September 6-8, at Goodwood.
It celebrates the golden era of motor racing, specifically between 1948 and 1966. Here's a brief overview:
The event focuses on recreating the atmosphere of mid-20th-century motor racing, with all participants and attendees encouraged to dress in period clothing. It’s not just about the cars but also the fashion and culture of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s.
1. Mechanics prepare classic cars ahead of a race during the opening day of Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester on September 8, 2023. The only historic motor race meeting to be staged entirely in a period theme, Goodwood Revival is an immersive celebration of iconic cars and fashion. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
