Watch as Goodwood Revival gets in full swing with Thunderbolt, Mustang and a Spitfire arrvial

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 7th Sep 2024, 13:59 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 14:57 BST
The Goodwood Revival is taking place this weekend.

Goodwood Revival celebrates iconic and classic cars from Friday to Sunday, September 6-8, at Goodwood.

It celebrates the golden era of motor racing, specifically between 1948 and 1966. Here's a brief overview:

The event focuses on recreating the atmosphere of mid-20th-century motor racing, with all participants and attendees encouraged to dress in period clothing. It’s not just about the cars but also the fashion and culture of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s.

Mechanics prepare classic cars ahead of a race during the opening day of Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester on September 8, 2023. The only historic motor race meeting to be staged entirely in a period theme, Goodwood Revival is an immersive celebration of iconic cars and fashion. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Mechanics prepare classic cars ahead of a race during the opening day of Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester on September 8, 2023. The only historic motor race meeting to be staged entirely in a period theme, Goodwood Revival is an immersive celebration of iconic cars and fashion. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mechanics prepare classic cars ahead of a race during the opening day of Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester on September 8, 2023. The only historic motor race meeting to be staged entirely in a period theme, Goodwood Revival is an immersive celebration of iconic cars and fashion. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

Related topics:Spitfire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice