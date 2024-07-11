Watch High-spec Cars and Motorcycles in action at Goodwood's Festival of Speed in West Sussex
The event takes place at Goodwood House, near Chichester, between July 11 and July 14.
The Festival celebrates the future of technology and the future of mobility. On display will be autonomous cars, drones, robotics, AI and alternative-fueled cars.
Now in its 31st year, the Festival of Speed continues to champion the future of mobility and technology, bringing together some of the world’s most compelling innovators and world debuts.
Watch our video above to see some of the cars and motorcycles in action.
