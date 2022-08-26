Crawley establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Charcoal Burner, a pub, bar or nightclub at Furnace Parade, Furnace Green, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 55 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 36 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.