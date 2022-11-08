Crawley establishment handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ewhurst Wood Sports & Social Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Labour Supporters Club, Ifield Avenue, West Green, Crawley was given the maximum score after assessment on November 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 54 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 36 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.