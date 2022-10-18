Crawley establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Caddies, a pub, bar or nightclub at Unit 4c (First Floor), Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, West Green was given the score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 55 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 36 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.