Crawley establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Windmill, a pub, bar or nightclub at Gossops Parade, Gossops Green, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 53 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.