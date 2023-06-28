NationalWorldTV
Crawley establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Windmill, a pub, bar or nightclub at Gossops Parade, Gossops Green, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 53 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.