BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Crawley establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Charcoal Burner, a pub, bar or nightclub at Furnace Parade, Furnace Green, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 53 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.