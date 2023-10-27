BREAKING
Crawley establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
Grand Bay, a pub, bar or nightclub at Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 52 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.