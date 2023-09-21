Crawley house prices dropped in July

House prices dropped by 1.6% in Crawley in July, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.8% over the last year.

The average Crawley house price in July was £318,661, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6% decrease on June.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices increased 0.5%, and Crawley was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Crawley rose by £5,600 – putting the area 26th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Oxfordshire, where property prices increased on average by 7%, to £403,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Eastbourne lost 3.6% of their value, giving an average price of £293,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Crawley spent an average of £287,200 on their property – £5,300 more than a year ago, and £28,400 more than in July 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £360,900 on average in July – 25.7% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Crawley in July – they dropped 1.8% in price, to £645,948 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 1.8%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:

Terraced:

Flats:

How do property prices in Crawley compare?

Buyers paid 19.1% less than the average price in the South East (£394,000) in July for a property in Crawley. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £678,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in Crawley. Elmbridge properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Southampton (£248,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in July

Crawley: £318,661

The South East:£394,096

UK: £289,824

Annual growth to July

Crawley: +1.8%

The South East: +0.4%

UK: +0.6%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East