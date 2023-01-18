Crawley house prices increased in November

House prices increased by 2.3% in Crawley in November, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 12.6% over the last year.

The average Crawley house price in November was £345,657, Land Registry figures show – a 2.3% increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices decreased 0.5%, and Crawley was above the 0.3% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Crawley rose by £39,000 – putting the area 16th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Rother, where property prices increased on average by 16.6%, to £395,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Oxfordshire gained 4.1% in value, giving an average price of £530,000.

The average UK house price edged down to £295,000 in November 2022, from the previous month's record high of £296,000.

Property prices increased by 10.3% in the year to November, slowing from 12.4% in October.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, which represents estate agents, said: "In November, our agents reported a market that was on the cusp of seeing purchasing power handed back to buyers which was a trend we hadn’t seen in months."

And Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, said: “The property market is slowly becoming more favourable for buyers in some areas as rates stabilise a little following the turbulence of 2022.”

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Crawley spent an average of £311,000 on their property – £35,000 more than a year ago, and £55,000 more than in November 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £392,000 on average in November – 26.1% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Crawley in November – they increased 2.4%, to £452,597 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 14.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2.4% monthly; up 12% annually; £701,998 averageTerraced: up 2.3% monthly; up 13.5% annually; £346,570 averageFlats: up 2.1% monthly; up 9.4% annually; £214,789 average

How do property prices in Crawley compare?

Buyers paid 14.1% less than the average price in the South East (£402,000) in November for a property in Crawley. Across the South East, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £295,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £740,000 on average, and 2.1 times as much as more than in Crawley. Elmbridge properties cost 2.9 times as much as homes in Southampton (£252,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in November

Crawley: £345,657The South East:£402,466UK: £294,910

Annual growth to November

Crawley: +12.6%The South East: +10%UK: +10.3%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East