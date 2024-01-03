Crawley restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pop Inn Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lhs Front Part, 71 Gatwick Road, Northgate, Crawley was given the maximum score after assessment on December 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 185 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 159 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.