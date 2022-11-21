Crawley restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
Whittard Of Chelsea, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick, Crawley was given the maximum score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 189 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 159 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.