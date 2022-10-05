Crawley restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Grain Store Cafe & Bar Gatwick, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Grain Store, Unit U10, South Terminal Airside, London Road was given the score after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 189 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.