Crawley restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
48 minutes ago
Gatwick Manor, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Gatwick Manor Hotel, London Road, Northgate, Crawley was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 190 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.