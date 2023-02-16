Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crawley restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
48 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Gatwick Manor, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Gatwick Manor Hotel, London Road, Northgate, Crawley was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Crawley's 190 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.