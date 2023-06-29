Crawley restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Blue India, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59 High Street, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 188 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.