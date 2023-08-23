Crawley restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Shakeaway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kiosk M, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate was given the score after assessment on July 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 187 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.