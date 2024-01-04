Crawley restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Royal Thai Taste, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 58a High Street, West Green, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 185 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.