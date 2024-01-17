Crawley restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Hawth, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hawth Avenue, Furnace Green, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 185 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.