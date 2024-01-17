BREAKING

Crawley restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Hawth, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hawth Avenue, Furnace Green, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 185 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.