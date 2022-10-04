Crawley restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Comic Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 42 High Street, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 189 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.