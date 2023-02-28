Crawley restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 hours ago
All Day Cafe 2, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 Broad Walk, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on February 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 190 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.