Crawley restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sutherland House Canteen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sutherland House, Russell Way, Three Bridges, Crawley was given the maximum score after assessment on January 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 182 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.