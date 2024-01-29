BREAKING

Crawley restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Sutherland House Canteen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sutherland House, Russell Way, Three Bridges, Crawley was given the maximum score after assessment on January 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 182 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.