Crawley restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 2, The Village, London Road, Langley Green was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.