Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Crawley restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 2, The Village, London Road, Langley Green was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad

It means that of Crawley's 189 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.