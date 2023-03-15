Crawley restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
IGrill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 194 Ifield Drive, Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 190 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.