Crawley restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza Express, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 The Boulevard, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 186 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 159 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.