Crawley restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT
Real Barbeque And Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Peterhouse Parade, Pound Hill, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 182 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.