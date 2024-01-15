Crawley road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Crawley's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to M23, junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 9, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, junction 11 to Handcross, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Handcross, slip road and lane closure for survey works.

• A23, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Gatwick to junction 9, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 19 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to junction 9, A23 westbound, junction 9 to Gatwick, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to M23, junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, Brighton road roundabout to South Terminal roundabout, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10, slip road and lane closures for resurfacing work.

• M23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.