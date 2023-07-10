Crawley road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Crawley's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10a to junction 11, lane closure for barrier works.

• M23, from 7am July 11 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10a to junction 11, lane closure for surface works.

• M23, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10a to junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M23, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to A23 Airport roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• M23, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10, slip road closure for communication works.

• A23, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, Airport Way east roundabout to Longbridge roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, North Terminal roundabout to South Terminal roundabout, slip road and lane closure for inspection works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, slip road closure for surface works.