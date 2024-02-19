Crawley road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, South Terminal roundabout to North Terminal roundabout, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M23, from 9pm February 19 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, slip road and lane closures for survey works.

• M23, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to 9, Lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M23, from 8pm February 21 to 5am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to South Terminal roundabout, lane closure for survey works.

• M23, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, Crawley to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.

• M23, from 8pm February 28 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 9 to 11, carriageway closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm March 2 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10a to A23 Handcross Hill, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.