Crawley road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Crawley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal to South Terminal, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M23, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• M23, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to 9, lane closure for electrical works.

• M23, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to 10, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M23, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10, Slip closure for maintenance works.