BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Crawley road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Crawley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    A23, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal to South Terminal, Lane closure for inspection works.

    M23, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    M23, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to 9, lane closure for electrical works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    M23, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to 10, Lane closure for electrical works.

    M23, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10, Slip closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.