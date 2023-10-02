BREAKING
Crawley road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Crawley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:25 BST
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A23, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 Pease Pottage, carriageway closure for structural inspections.

    M23, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to 10, Lane closure for electrical works.

    M23, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closures for technology work.

    A23, from 8pm October 12 to 5am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, North Terminal Roundabout to M23 J9 Roundabout, Lane closure for electrical works.

    M23, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10, slip road and lane closures for resurfacing work.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.