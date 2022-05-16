Crawley road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm April 26 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 A23 eastbound, London Road, slip road lane closure and diversion Route for off network closure of A2011 Crawley Avenue for resurfacing work by West Sussex County Council.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 10a, slip road and lane closure for surface repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

• M23, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, slip road and lane closures for drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M23, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to 10a, Lane closures for drainage work.

• M23, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10a to 11, slip road and lane closures for drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.