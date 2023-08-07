Crawley road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Crawley's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M23, from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 9 to junction 11, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A23, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, North Terminal roundabout to South Terminal roundabout, slip road and lane closure for inspection works.

• M23, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A23, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions M23, junction 9 to Airport Way, Lane closure for drainage works.