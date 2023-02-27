Crawley road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8am January 9 to 8pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to M23, junction 10a, slip road and lane closures for inspection works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M23, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10a, lane closure for barrier works.

• M23, from 8pm March 3 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, Airport Way to M23, junction 9, lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, Airport Way to M23, junction 9, lane closure for drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, M23, junction 9 to Airport Way, lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, junction 9 to Airport Way, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 9pm March 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.