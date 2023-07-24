Crawley road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• M23, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10a to junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.