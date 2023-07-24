NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Crawley road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    M23, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10a to junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.