Crawley road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• M23, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11a to junction 10, Lane closure for electrical works.