Crawley road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week
Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
Most Popular
• M23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to junction 8, lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.