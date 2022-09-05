Crawley road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to junction 8, lane closure for maintenance works.