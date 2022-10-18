Crawley road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M23, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, lane closure for inspections.

