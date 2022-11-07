Crawley road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week
Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound and eastbound, North Terminal Roundabout to Airport Way Roundabout, diversion for West Sussex County Council works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.