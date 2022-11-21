Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Crawley road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
38 minutes ago
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

Most Popular

    M23, from 8pm November 21 to 5am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 9, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.