Crawley road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Crawley's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:08 BST
Crawley's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A23, from 7.30pm June 14 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11, carriageway closure for surface works.

    And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    M23, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, Pease Pottage, hard shoulder closure for verge works.

    A23, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11, slip road and lane closure for surface works.

    A23, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10a to junction 11, lane closure for barrier works.

    M23, from 7am July 11 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10a to junction 11, lane closure for surface works.

    A23, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, Airport Way east roundabout to Longbridge roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.