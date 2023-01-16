Crawley road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8am January 9 to 8pm March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M23, from 8pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound and westbound, Airport Way, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, junction to Handcross junction, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 9pm January 29 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Airport Way, carriageway closure for surface works.

Advertisement Hide Ad