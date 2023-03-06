Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 hours ago
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A23, from 8am January 9 to 8pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

    And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A23, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, Airport Way to M23, junction 9, lane closure for drainage works.

    A23, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, M23, junction 9 to Airport Way, lane closure for drainage works.

    A23, from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, junction 9 to Airport Way, Lane closure for drainage works.

    A23, from 9pm March 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

    A23, from 9pm March 20 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.